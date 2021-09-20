Vehicle stopped by police in Stoneleigh was linked to 'fail to pay for fuel' offence
The driver was also reported for driving with no insurance
Monday, 20th September 2021, 6:19 pm
Updated
Monday, 20th September 2021, 7:38 pm
A vehicle stopped by police in Stoneleigh today (September 20) was linked to a 'fail to pay for fuel' offence in Coventry - and its driver had no insurance.
Officers from the Operational Patrol Unit for Warwickshire Police pulled over the Vauxhall Insignia on the A46 Northbound near the village this afternoon.
The vehicle was seized and the driver was reported.