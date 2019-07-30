Vandals target historic Warwick landmark

Vandals have targeted a historic landmark in Warwick.

This morning (Tuesday) one of the team at 'Bring Back Guys Cliffe', which aims to restore Guy's Cliffe House and grounds, posted on social media that someone had smashed down a wall and caused other damage on the site.

Signs that were hand carved by one of the volunteers were also ripped off walls.

Read more: Uncovering a Warwick landmark one section at a time

Guy's Cliffe is owned by the Freemasons and the volunteers have been working to involve the wider community in the regeneration work to help save the heritage asset

In the post it says: "At some time during the night, somebody thought it would be very clever to to gain access to the grounds here Guys Cliffe Warwick and smash down a sandstone wall and place it into the driveway, to stop anyone gaining access.

"Signs have been ripped off the walls (causing damage to the outer walls) these signs have been hand carved by a volunteer.

The front of Guy's Cliff House.

"The Bin was thrown over.

"The Volunteers along with many other organisations work so hard in order to try to preserve this location. So we are all feeling rather disheartened this morning. So Once again a stone wall has to be rebuilt.

"Please keep an eye out folks, if you see or hear anything please get in touch."

Read more: Bid to raise £450,000 for restoration project at Warwick’s Guy’s Cliffe