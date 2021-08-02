Van driver stopped on Leamington's Parade for watching a film - but police got a surprise when they saw inside the vehicle
The van has been seized by police and the driver remains in custody for interview
A van driver was stopped today (Monday) after he was spotted watching a film at the wheel - but officers got a nasty surprise when they opened the vehicle.
While speaking with the driver, officers noticed a knuckle duster in the driver's door pocket.
After a further search, they found Class A and B drugs.
The driver has been arrested for being in possession of an offensive weapon and for possession of controlled drugs. The driver also failed a roadside drug test and was further arrested for this offence.
The van has been seized by police and the driver remains in custody for interview.