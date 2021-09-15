Uninsured driver who came to the rescue of his friend after a crash in south Warwickshire has his car seized by police

It was a long journey home for both drivers

By News Reporter
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 11:03 am
Updated Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 11:04 am
This BMW driver who came to the rescue of his friend after a crash in south Warwickshire had his car seized by police for having no insurance or even a driving licence. Photo by OPU Warwickshire.

A driver who came to the rescue of his friend after a crash in south Warwickshire had his car seized by police for having no insurance or even a driving licence.

Officers were dealing with the driver of a Passat on the B4100 near Gaydon after a crash on the nearby M40, when their friend turned up in a BMW to take them home.

But the officers soon discovered that the BMW driver had no insurance and no driving licence - so they seized his car and reported him to the court.