Two vehicle break-ins on same street in Kenilworth

Warwickshire Police are investigating two vehicle break-ins on the same street in Kenilworth.

Both vehicle break-ins occurred on parked cars in Crackley Lane, Kenilworth on Friday January 3.

The break-ins happened between 10am and 12.30pm.

One vehicle had a handbag stolen from the boot and a second vehicle had its front passenger window smashed, but nothing was stolen.

Anyone with information about the vehicle break-ins can call police on 101 quoting incident numbers 99 and 153 of January 3, 2020.

If you think you may have seen or heard something suspicious or have any information about either of these incidents then please contact Warwickshire Police on 101 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.