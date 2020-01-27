Two teenagers from London charged after murder of 17-year-old in Leamington

Two teenage males have been charged as part of the investigation into the murder of 17-year-old Nasir Patrice in Leamington.

The incident happened on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 on Tachbrook Road.

A 16-year-old boy from London, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon, kidnap and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Richard Talawila, 18, also from London, has been charged with kidnap and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Both males are due to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court this morning, January 27.