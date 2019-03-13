Two sheep drown after incident with dog in Eathorpe

Two sheep have died after an incident that involved a dog in Eathorpe.

A Police officer from the Warwick Rural East Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) said the incident happened at around midday on Monday (March 11) and involved a dog that was off the lead.

Eathorpe. Photo from Google Street View.

The field where the incident happened contained pregnant ewes.

A spokesperson from the Warwick Rural East SNT said: "On the 11th March at around midday a female was walking her dog off the lead in a field off the main street in Eathorpe.

"This field contains pregnant ewes and there are signs on the entrance to the field warning dog walkers to keep their dogs on leads.

"The out of control dog have scared the sheep which unfortunately ended in two of the sheep running scared into the river and subsequently died from drowning."

Anyone who witnessed the incident is being asked to call 101 quoting incident number 170 of March 12.