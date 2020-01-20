Two more released on bail as part of Leamington murder investigation

Two more people who were arrested in connection with the murder in Leamington last week have now been released on bail.

A 17-year-old boy from Coventry, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and an 18-year-old boy from Birmingham, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released on police bail.

Nasir Patrice

Police were called at around 11am on Wednesday morning (Jauary 15) to a report that two males had been stabbed in Tachbrook Road in Leamington.

Emergency services attended but sadly one of the victims, a 17-year-old boy, died at the scene while an 18-year-old man from Birmingham was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Formal identification has now taken place and confirmed that the boy who died was Nasir Patrice from Birmingham.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has CCTV or dash cam footage of the area at around the time of the incident, may have seen something suspicious or has information that could help with our investigation is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 137 of 15 January 2020.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.