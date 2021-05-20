Two men arrested in connection with a sexual assault on a woman in Leamington

The arrests are in connection with an incident near Avenue Road on Tuesday March 30

By News Reporter
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 2:31 pm
Updated Thursday, 20th May 2021, 2:32 pm

Two men have been arrested in connection with a sexual assault on a woman in Leamington.

A 33-year-old and a 34-year-old, both from the town, were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a woman and have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The arrests are in connection with an incident near Avenue Road on the evening of Tuesday March 30

Two men have been arrested in connection with a sexual assault on a woman in Leamington.