Two men arrested in connection with a sexual assault on a woman in Leamington
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 2:31 pm
Updated
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 2:32 pm
Two men have been arrested in connection with a sexual assault on a woman in Leamington.
A 33-year-old and a 34-year-old, both from the town, were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a woman and have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
The arrests are in connection with an incident near Avenue Road on the evening of Tuesday March 30