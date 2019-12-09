Two Leamington drink driving arrests among five made by police over the weekend

Warwickshire Police is asking the public not to drink and drive after at least five people, including two in Leamington were arrested on suspicion of drink driving over the weekend.

One of the arrests occurred after officers driving along Tachbrook Road in Leamington came across a car with substantial damage to the vehicle.

Officers arrested a 30 year old man from Leamington who was asleep in the driver's seat with the engine running and with vomit inside the car on suspicion of drink driving.

The Tachbrook Road incident occurred at 5.30am on Saturday December 7.

Anyone with information about the Tachbrook Road incident can call police on 101 quoting incident number 77 of December 7.

The second arrest in Leamington occurred after police were called to an incident where a car was in collision with a van in Warwick Street of Leamington.

Police

Police arrived and the female driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. She spent the night in police custody.

The Warwick Street incident occurred at 12.15am yesterday (Sunday December 8).

Anyone with information about the Warwick Street incident can call police on 101 quoting incident 5 of December 8.

Police also made the following three other arrests over the weekend:

- A 42 year old male from Coventry on suspicion of drink driving after a member of the public alerted police at 10.15pm on Friday December 6 due to concern the man was going to drive a van in Meriden Road of Fillongley.

Police arrived to find the man driving the van. The driver was arrested.

- A 27 year old from Atherstone on suspicion of drink driving after the vehicle he was driving was involved in a collision with another car at Boot Hill of Grendon. An off duty police officer detained the male at the scene and called police at 1am on December 6 to report the incident. Officers arrived and the man was taken into police custody.

- A 26 year old female from Nuneaton on suspicion of drink driving at 3.30 am yesterday (Sunday December 8) after the vehicle she was driving was stopped by officers in Nuneaton and she was asked to provide a breath specimen. She was taken into police custody where she spent the night.

Officers are asking the public to provide intelligence about anyone they believe may be drink or drug driving in Warwickshire to police by dialling 101.

Reports can also be made anonymously to independent charity Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.