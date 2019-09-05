Two Kenilworth homes burgled on same street

Warwickshire Police are looking for information in two residential burglaries on Birches Lane in Kenilworth yesterday (Wednesday).

The first burglary occurred when offenders forced the rear door open and entered a property on Birches Lane between 11.15am and 4.15pm.

Police

Once inside the offenders carried out an untidy search of the property. It's unclear if anything was stolen during the burglary.

Anyone with information about the burglary can call police on 101 quoting incident number 278 of September 4.

The second burglary occurred after offenders smashed the rear windows and entered the Birches Lane property.

Once inside the offenders carried out an untidy search and stole a number of items of value.

Anyone with information about the second burglary can call police quoting incident number 239 of September 4.

People who may have seen or heard anything suspicious or have any information about either of these incidents can contact Wawickshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.