Two cars stolen in Kenilworth double car key burglary

Police are looking for information in a double car key burglary reported at a property on Warwick Road in Kenilworth last week.

The burglary occurred after offenders broke into a property by smashing and removing a rear window on the Warwick Road property between the hours of 10pm on Wednesday June 5 and 9am Thursday June 6.

Police

An untidy search was made of the property and two cars parked at the property, a red Fiat 500 and blue grey Audi Q5 were stolen immediately following the burglary.

Anyone with information about the burglary can call police on 101 using incident 121 of June 8. People can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.