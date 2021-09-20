Two boys arrested for drug offences and possession of a knife in Leamington
Plain clothed officers said the teenagers 'acting suspiciously'
Monday, 20th September 2021, 5:43 pm
Updated
Monday, 20th September 2021, 5:44 pm
Two boys have been arrested for drug offences and possession of a knife after they were spotted in Leamington.
Plain clothed officers saw the teenagers 'acting suspiciously' yesterday (Sunday) and made the arrests.
A 16-year-old boy from Dudley was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of class B/C drugs and a 15-year-old boy from Dudley was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs and possession of a knife.
A police spokesperson said: "They've both been released under investigation pending further enquiries."