Two arrested after reports of thefts from cars in Leamington

Police arrested a 44-year-old man and 32-year-old woman, both from Coventry, on suspicion of theft following three reports of thefts from cars in Leamington yesterday (Februray 25) evening.

Two incidents occurred in Radford Road and the other in Farley Street.

Officers arrested the suspects nearby after responding to a report from one of the vehicle owners.

Police said enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident 358 of 25 February 2020.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.