Tributes paid to man who died after a crash in Bishops Tachbrook

Tributes have been paid to a man who died after a crash in Bishops Tachbrook

Thomas Radbourne, aged 26 from Tamworth, died when his motorbike was in collision with a small black car on Banbury Road, when he was travelling back from work at Jaguar Land Rover on Monday (July 29) at about 9.50pm.

Thomas Radbourne. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police.

Thomas’s family said: “Our dearest Thomas - the most gentle, thoughtful, kindest, generous, selfless son, brother and friend.

“We have absolutely no idea how we will be able to live without you, we love and miss you terribly.

“We will help speak for you to find the truth and get justice now that you cannot.” #justicefortom"

A 39-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless and inconsiderate driving.

A black car believed to be involved in the collision has also been recovered.

Detective Inspector Collette O’Keefe from Warwickshire Police said: "We continue to appeal for witnesses and would urge anyone who believes they may have been in the area at the time of the incident and has dashcam footage to please get in touch.

“If you have any information, please call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 445 of 29 July 2019.Service said they were called to the scene at 9.57pm, near to the junction with the M40, and sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car to the scene