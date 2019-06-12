Tools stolen in two Warwick vehicle break-ins

Tools were stolen from two transit vehicles during separate vehicle break-ins earlier this week in Warwick.

The first of the vehicle break-ins occurred between 5.30pm on June 10 and 5.30am on June 11 after offender(s) entered a white Ford Transit van parked on Dale Close. Around £2,000 worth of power tools were stolen from the van during the break-in.

Anyone with information can Warwickshire Police on 101 using incident number 123 of June 11.

A similar transit vehicle break-in occurred between 11.30pm on June 10 and 10.50am on June 11. The incident occurred after offender(s) smashed a window on a white and black transit vehicle parked in Linen Street, and stole two Makita cordless drills, a Dewalt router and a Bosch hammer drill.

Anyone with information about the Linen Street vehicle break-in can call police on 101 using incident number 185 of June 11.