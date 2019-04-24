Tools and bikes stolen during break-ins in Warwick

A number of break-ins have taken place in Warwick over the last week where tools and bikes have been stolen.

The first break-in (incident number 108 April 18 happened at some point during the night of April 17 going into April 18, where a garage of a house in Cape Road was broken into.

Police are appealing for information.

The thieves broke into the garage and stole a silver mountain bike and a red 'Claude Butler' racing bike. They gained access to another free standing garage and stole a plastic tub of bike parts.

A second incident (incident number 217 of April 18) happened between 9.30pm on April 17 and 9.40am on April 18.

Someone accessed a wooden shed at a property in Hanworth Road and stole a large amount of electrical tools stored in heavy metal cabinets.

Items include:

Karcher jet wash

Makita electrical tools - circular saw, hammer drill, impact screw driver and torque wrench, an angle grinder, multi tool and jigsaw

A number of hand tools including boxes of screws and a router

Urwin plumbing equipment

According to the Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team smaller items were placed in a wheelie bin to remove them from the property. This was later left at the top of a nearby alley way.

Another break-in (incident number 434 of April 18) happened at some time between 5pm on April 14 and 9.15pm on April 18 at the Allotment Gardens,in Cape Road.

Access was gained to a shed but it is believed that nothing was stolen.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have any information about the incidents to call 101 quoting the incident number given above.