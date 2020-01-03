Three people from Leamington area among those arrested on suspicion of drink driving over New Year period

Three people from the Leamington area are among that have been arrested on suspicion of drink driving over the New Year period.

Over New Year, officers continued to arrest people across Warwickshire on suspicion of drink driving.

Police arrested many people over the New Year period.

Officers arrested a 55-year-old man from Leamington on suspicion of drink driving at 8.10pm on December 31 in Newbold Terrace, Leamington after a member of the public informed police that they believed he may be driving his vehicle in drink. Officers attended the location and he was arrested.

Police also arrested a 42-year-old man from Leamington on suspicion of drink driving at 12.35am on January 1 after the vehicle he was driving was stopped by police in Gainsborough Drive in Leamington.

A 53-year-old man from Whitnash was also arrested at 5.40pm on January 1 on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs after the vehicle he was driving was in collision with 'street furniture'.

Police arrested a 29-year-old man from Coventry on suspicion of drink driving after a collision at the entrance barrier to the country club in Leek Wootton at 8.15pm on January 1.

Officers would like to thank staff and members of the public who assisted and stayed with the driver until officers arrived.

Other people were also arrested in other areas in Warwickshire.

A 39-year-old woman from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of drink driving at 2.35am on January 1 when the vehicle she was driving was involved in a collision in Lawford Road in Rugby.

Police arrested a 31-year-old man from Peterborough on suspicion of drink driving after the public alerted them to a vehicle they believed was being driven erratically in Rowland Street in Rugby at 8am on January 1. Officers arrived and arrested the driver.

A 28-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of drink driving at 2.40am on January 1 in Severn Meadows in Stratford after officers stopped the vehicle.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man from Cleeve Prior on suspicion of drink driving after he was spotted by CCTV operators who alerted officers that he may be a drink driver.

Police attended and stopped the vehicle at 5.20am on January 1 in the Swans Nest Car Park in Stratford.

Officers are continuing to ask the public to provide intelligence about anyone they believe may be drink or drug driving by calling 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.