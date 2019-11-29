Three people arrested on drugs offences after vehicle stopped in Kenilworth Road of Leamington

Warwickshire Police have arrested three people, including a teenage boy on drugs offences after police stopped a vehicle in Kenilworth Road of Leamington.

Police arrested a 17-year-old boy, a 26-year old man and a 29-year old man, all from Coventry, were arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

The arrests resulted from police stopping a vehicle in Kenilworth Road around 1.40pm on Wednesday November 27.

Police seized a quantity of class A drugs from inside an Audi S3 during the incident.

The three offenders have been released under investigation.