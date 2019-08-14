Thousands of pounds worth of makeup stolen from Leamington shop

Thousands of pounds worth of makeup has been stolen from a shop in Leamington.

Last Sunday (August 11) three females were seen to enter a store on the Parade around 2.15pm.

The Parade in Leamington. Photo by Google Street View.

They then headed to the makeup area and then took "Smashbox" makeup to the value of £4,743 and put it in their handbags and jackets, before leaving the store.

No description of the women has been given but Police are currently examining CCTV footage.

Warwickshire Police are appealing the community for information about the incident.

Anyone with any information should call 101, quoting incident number 206 of August 12.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111.