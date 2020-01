Police have released images of a man who they believe may have valuable information for an investigation into a sexual assault.

The appeal comes after what police describe as a 'serious sexual assault' which happened in Leamington town centre in the early hours of last Friday morning January 24.

If you are the man in this picture, or if you recognise him, you are asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.