Third arrest made in connection with Leamington murder investigation

A third arrest has been made in connection with a Leamington murder investigation.

A man who sustained injuries in the initial incident and was taken to hospital, an 18-year-old from Birmingham, has been arrested in connection with this incident and is in police custody.

Emergency services were called out to reports of a stabbing in Tachbrook Road in Leamington on Wednesday. Photo by Tristan Potter / SWNS

This takes the total number of arrests to three at this time.

A 17-year-old boy from Coventry has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody at this time.

A 33-year-old man from Leamington who was also arrested in connection with this incident remains in police custody.