Third arrest made in connection with Leamington murder investigation

A third arrest has been made in connection with a Leamington murder investigation.
A man who sustained injuries in the initial incident and was taken to hospital, an 18-year-old from Birmingham, has been arrested in connection with this incident and is in police custody.
This takes the total number of arrests to three at this time.
A 17-year-old boy from Coventry has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody at this time.
A 33-year-old man from Leamington who was also arrested in connection with this incident remains in police custody.