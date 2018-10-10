Thieves target homes in Warwick

A number of homes in Warwick are the latest to be targeted by thieves.

Over the last few days three homes in the Woodloes area of the town were broken into.

The first break-in happened last Thursday October 4 (incident number 437), at a home on Dwarris Walk. The thieves had gained access to the property, searched the house and stole a TV.

The second incident (incident number 225 of October 7) happened between 5pm on Friday October 5 and 2.30pm on October 7 at a home in Greenway.

The intruders had gained access to the property through the rear door and they made off with an electronic safe containing personal papers and £50.

Another break-in happened on Monday October 8 (incident number 0324) where the front door of a home in Wade Grove, was found wide open.

The intruders had made a messy search of the house and a TV and jewellery were stolen.

The rear door was also left wide open and a window had been found smashed.

If anyone has any information about the above incidents they should call Warwickshire Police on 101.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.