A Fenny Compton business was the target of a ram raid early this morning (Tuesday June 25).

A Fenny Compton business was the target of a ram raid early this morning (Tuesday June 25).

The Co-operative food store was left heavily damaged after thieves hit the high street store in a ram raid between 2.45 and 3am this morning.

Police responded, and the Leamington Courier has contacted them for more details on what happened.

A similar raid happened at the Co-op in Kineton earlier this year in March.