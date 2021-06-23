Thieves target a number of cars on streets near Leamington Shopping Park - many of which were unlocked

Thieves have targeted a number of cars in an area of Warwick near the Leamington Shopping Park- many of which were unlocked.

They managed to steal items including bank cards, a handbag containing house keys and driving licence, wireless headphones, baby supplies and small amounts cash. Subsequently there was fraudulent activity on some of the bank cards.

The thefts took place yesterday (June 22) between 5am-7pm in the Whittaker Way, Pinewood Avenue and Conrad Lewis Way area of Warwick.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry to the vehicles.

Members of the Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team are advising drivers to make sure that their cars are locked, windows are down and that valuables are out of sight.

They added: "We are appeal for witnesses who may have seen suspicious activity or those with home security video footage that may assist with them with their enquiry into these crimes.

"Contact Warwick SNT on 01926 684361 or by email [email protected]