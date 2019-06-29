Thieves steal Jaguar F-Pace and motorcycle in Kenilworth and Burton Green burglaries

Thieves stole a Jaguar F-Pace and Ford Fiesta Zetec cars in a burglary in Kenilworth.

The incident took place at a property in Forest Road overnight between Thursday (June 27) and Friday June 28.

The offenders gained entry through the rear patio doors of a property and carried out an untidy search of the property before taking a quantity of cash.

They then made off with the two cars.

In a separate incident in Cromwell Lane in Burton on the night of Wednesday (June 26) going into Thursday June 27 offenders entered the grounds of a property through a side gate and stole a motorcycle from a property.

If you think that you may have seen or heard anything suspicious or have any information about either of these incidents then please contact Warwickshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.