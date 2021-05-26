Thieves steal high-value electrical equipment from a bridge near Warwick in full view of drivers - do you have dash cam footage?

Thieves have stolen high-value electrical equipment from a bridge near Warwick in full view of drivers.

The equipment is believed to have been taken from the A4189 Hampton Road bridge over the A46 at some time between 2-3am on Sunday May 16.

Officers would like to hear from anyone with dash cam footage from either stretch of the A46 or A4189 between these times.

Richard O’Connor from Warwickshire Police said: “We believe it could have taken anything up to an hour for this equipment to have been disconnected and removed along a busy stretch of road. I’m sure someone will have been driving in the area at the time and seen something suspicious or have dash cam footage. If so, we’re keen to hear from you.”