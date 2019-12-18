Thieves hit Warwick newsagents during burglary

Warwickshire Police are investigating the theft of cigarettes during the burglary of a newsagents in Warwick.

The burglary occurred after offenders broke into the Castle Newsagents, St John's sometime between 7.30pm on Saturday December 14 and 5.40am on Sunday December 15.

Police

Thieves entered the premises by ripping off the rear door causing damage to the frame and surrounding wall.

Once inside the offenders stole a quantity of cigarettes.

Anyone with information about the burglary can call police on 101 quoting incident number 98 of December 15.