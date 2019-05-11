Thieves attempt to steal cash machine in Kenilworth

Police are appealing for witnesses after thieves attempted to steal a cash machine in Kenilworth.

The incident happened some time between 2am and 2.30am this morning (Saturday) when an unknown number of people gained access to the building and attempted to remove the ATM from the former Natwest Bank branch in Warwick Road.

The former Natwest Bank in Kenilworth. Photo by Google Street View.

The suspects were not successful in removing the machine or any cash inside and made their escape.

Following the incident, a cordon was in place while police and Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance to make the area safe.

Officers identified and recovered a Peugeot vehicle at the scene with a registration ending ZHE.

Detective Sergeant Gareth Unett from Leamington CID said: ""While no arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing and we would really like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident and may have seen something suspicious.

"We would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the Peugeot vehicle outside the premises or has any dashcam footage of the incident or the location in the early hours of this morning."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 33 of May 11.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.