These are the 15 areas of the Warwick district with the highest levels of crime in June
The latest crime statistics for the Warwick district have been revealed.
June's official data has been published by the Home Office on its www.police.co.uk website. These are the locations subject to the most crime reports during June in Warwickshire Police's neighbourhood.
Near to or in Tesco Metro off the Parade in Leamington.''34 incidents were reported including 15 for shoplifting, six for violence and sexual offences (classed together) and one for possession of weapons.''Photo: Google Street View.