Two thefts and a burglary were reported in Kenilworth yesterday (Thursday September 6), police have confirmed.

Between Saturday September 1 and Thursday September 6 the back door of a property in Siddeley Avenue was forced open. The burglars then made an untidy search inside.

It is possible the offenders were disturbed by a neighbour and they left via a rear window. It is unclear at this stage if any property was taken. This is incident 150 of September 6.

Both of the thefts took place on Thursday September 6.

Between 8pm and 9pm at a property in Southbank Road, a red large frame 15 gear "Raleigh" mountain bike was stolen. This is incident 400 of September 6.

In another incident, a bag attached to a pushchair was stolen between 1pm and 2pm at Pipers Lane. The bag contained bank cards, a smartphone and cash. This is incident 206 of September 6.

Anyone with any information about these crimes should call Warwickshrie Police on 101, quoting the relevant incident number.