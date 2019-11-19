Theft of sweets and chocolate reported stolen from Kenilworth store

Warwickshire Police are investigating the theft of chocolate and sweets from a store in Albion Street of Kenilworth.

The theft occurred after two male offenders entered a store in Albion Street at approximately 6.15pm yesterday (Monday November 18).

The offenders stole a quantity of confectionery from the shelves before running out and getting into a black Ford motor vehicle which then drove away.

Anyone with information about the confectionery theft can call police on 101 quoting incident number 389 of November 18.

People can also report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.