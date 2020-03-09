Teenager arrested after stabbing incident in Leamington road

Police arrested a teenage boy following a stabbing incident in a Leamington road on Friday evening (March 6).

The incident took place outside a house in Kinross Road at about 10.10pm.

16-year-old boy was found with suspected stab injuries.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance, his injuries are not life-threatening.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident. He has since been released on bail.

Det Sgt Rich Simpkins of Warwickshire Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing, and this is currently being treated as an isolated incident with no wider risk to the community.

“However, if anyone has any information in relation to the incident, please call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 541 of 6 March 2020.”

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.