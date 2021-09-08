Suspected drink driver nearly collides with a police car - and another is charged after driving on the wrong side of the road in Leamington

A suspected drink driver nearly collided with a police car in Lillington.

Officers said the driver, a 33-year-old man from Whitnash, was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning and charged with failing to provide a specimen and driving without a licence.

In a separate incident, a 34-year-old man from Rugby was arrested and charged with drink driving after officers reported seeing a car driving on the wrong side of the road in Russell Street, Leamington in the early hours of Saturday morning.

16 people were arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving offences over the weekend

He will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on 24 September.

These are just two of 16 people arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving offences over the weekend.

Here are the other incidents:

A 53-year-old man from Kenilworth was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of cannabis after he was stopped for speeding on the A46 near Kenilworth in the early hours of Saturday morning. He was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A 21-year-old man from Rugby was arrested and suspected drugs seized following a collision in Church Street, Rugby on Saturday night. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs, possession of class A drugs, taking a motor vehicle without consent, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified. He was also arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after a police van was allegedly damaged. He was later charged with criminal damage, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance and detained for court in connection with an outstanding warrant for failure to appear at court. He appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Monday where he was remanded to appear at Warwick Crown Court on 4 October. He remains under investigation for the other offences.

A 27-year-old woman from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of cannabis after a car collided with a cyclist in Stoneleigh Road, Stoneleigh on Sunday morning. She has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A 35-year-old man from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of cocaine after officers stopped a car in Birmingham Road, Stratford after reporting seeing it a committing a moving traffic offence on Sunday afternoon. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Officers arrested a man on suspicion of drink driving, criminal damage and possession of class B drugs after they responded to a report of a disturbance in Shelley Lane, Leamington on Sunday afternoon. The man was arrested a short time later in The Crest. He has been bailed until next month while enquiries continue.

A 32-year-old woman from Napton was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of cannabis following a two car collision on the A422 in Tysoe on Sunday evening. She was released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A 21-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested and charged with drink driving after officers responded to a report of a collision in Bodymoor Heath Lane in Bodymoor Heath on Sunday evening. He will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ court on 21 September.

A 23-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested and charged with drink driving after officers responded to a report of a single vehicle collision in which a car ended up on its roof in Kinwalsey Lane near Maxstoke on Sunday night. He will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ court on 21 September.

A 57-year-old man from Walsall was arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a collision on the M42 in the early hours of Saturday morning. He was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A 37-year-old man from Nuneaton was arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a single vehicle collision in St. David Way, Nuneaton on Saturday morning. He was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A 31-year-old man from Swindon was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of cannabis and driving without insurance after his car was stopped in Tuttle Hill, Nuneaton on Saturday afternoon.

A 22-year-old man from Nuneaton was arrested and charged with drink driving after being spotted driving erratically in Church Street, Nuneaton on Saturday night. He will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on 21 September.

A 35-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after officers stopped his car in Emscote Road, Warwick in the early hours of Sunday morning.