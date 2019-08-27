Staff threatened with needle during Southam theft

A member of staff at a shop in Southam was threatened with needle during a theft.

The incident happened at around midday on August 24 at a store in Kineton Road Industrial Estate.

A man entered the store and took a bottle of spirits from the display, and attempted to leave without payment.

When he was challenged, he threatened a staff member with a needle.

He then left at the rear of the store, and continued towards Southam town centre on foot.

He has been described to police as a white male in his 30s, 6'4", slim, short dirty hair, bad teeth. He was wearing a short blue jacket, dirty jeans/khaki trousers and trainers.

Police are currently examining CCTV footage.

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact Warwickshire police on 101, quoting incident number 184 on August 24.