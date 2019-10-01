Spate of thefts across Warwick

Stores and businesses are the latest to be targetted by thieves.

Last Thursday (September 29) four incidents of theft happened across Warwick.

Police are appealing for information.

The first theft (incident 348 of September 29) happened at a store in the St John's area of Warwick at around 6.15pm.

According to police, a man entered the store and took packets of Ariel washing powder, two bottles of Tiger beer, and a four-pack of Tennent's Lager, which all came to the value of £29.98. He then put these into an orange Sainsbury's bag and left without paying.

No description of the man has been given other than he was a white male, but police are currently examining CCTV footage.

A second incident (incident number 393 of September 29) happened at 7.50pm at a store in The Precinct in Warwick.

Two men entered the store and attempted to walk out with a 12-pack of Thatcher's Gold Cider. They were challenged at the door, and became aggressive.

The one man was described as white, 5'9" and wore dark clothing. The second was described as 5'3" sandy coloured hair, dark jacket, and wearing Adidas joggers with stripes on the side.

Police are currently examining CCTV.

A third theft (incident number 356 of September 29) happened a shop at a petrol station in Coventry Road at some point during Thursday evening.

Two men, one white, one black, entered the shop and they put roast chicken, mackerel, chicken fillets and salmon,into a bag, to a total of £130.30.

They then left without paying.

Then ten minutes later, one of the men returned and stole four bottles of wine to the value of £30.76. He was seen riding away on a bicycle.

A third man was spotted was waiting outside.

The black male has been described as tall, 6'7", wearing a blue hoodie, a black jacket, and grey cropped trousers. The white man was described as wearing a black jacket, black trousers, and white trainers.

Police are currently examining CCTV footage.

The fourth incident (incident number 361 of September 29) happened at an office in Harriot Drive on the Heathcote Industrial Estate.

It happened sometime between 8pm on September 27 and 8pm on September 29.

Someone gained access to the building and caused further damage in effecting access to the internal office. They then stole an Apple iMac computer.

Police are currently examining CCTV footage.

Warwickshire Police is appealing for any witnesses to the incidents to come forward.

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting the relevant incident number given above.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.