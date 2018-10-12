Shops in Shrewley and Lapworth targeted by thieves

Shops in the villages of Shrewley and Lapworth have been targets by thieves this week.

The first break-in (incident number 18 of October 9) happened on Tuesday (October 9) at around 2.30am at Shrewley Stores.

The intruders gained access to the shop and according to the Warwick Rural West Safer Neighbourhood Team they tampered with the CCTV and then stole cigarettes and alcohol before making off in a vehicle towards Hatton.

A second break-in (incident 31 of October 12) happened at around 2.30am this morning (Friday October 12) at a newsagents in Old Warwick Road in Lapworth.

According to the Warwick Rural West Safer Neighbourhood Team four men in dark clothing forced entry to the shop and interfered with the security CCTV. Once inside they stole cigarettes and confectionery as well as the CCTV DVD machine.

The safer neighbourhood team said the men made off in black Mercedes saloon car.

Police are appealing for anyone who might seen or heard anything or those who might have any information in relation to either of the break-ins to call them on 101.

Information can also be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.