Second arrest in connection with murder in Leamington

A second arrest has been made in connection with a murder in Leamington yesterday (Wednesday, 15 January 2020).

A 17-year-old boy from Coventry has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody at this time.

A photo from the scene of the incident. 'CREDIT: Tristan Potter / SWNS

A 33-year-old man from Leamington who was also arrested in connection with this incident remains in police custody.

These arrests follow an incident on Tachbrook Road in Leamington Spa yesterday morning in which two males were reported to have been stabbed.

Emergency services attended and sadly one of the victims, a 17-year-old boy, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His next of kin has been informed. Formal identification is yet to take place.

The second victim, an 18-year-old male, remains in hospital in a stable condition.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

Chief Superintendent Ben Smith from Warwickshire Police said: “We recognise that this incident will have shocked the community of Leamington and I would like to reassure the public that we will do everything in our power to bring those responsible to justice.

“While a further arrest has been made, we are still trying to identify another man in connection with this incident who was last seen on Emscote Road close to the junction with Fosberry Close in Warwick at around 11.30am yesterday morning.

“He is described as a young black male and is believed to have sustained an injury to his leg. If you think you may have seen this man please call us on 101.

“We continue to appeal for witnesses and would really like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has CCTV or dash cam footage of the area at around the time of the incident, or may have seen something suspicious.

“Any information you might have, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, could be vital to our investigation so I would urge you to get in touch.

"We will remain in the area over the coming days to conduct enquiries and provide reassurance, and if anyone has any concerns please do speak with an officer.

“Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 137 of 15 January 2020.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.