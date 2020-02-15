School parking patrols and anti-social behaviour among new police priorities for Warwick Rural East Safer Neighbourhood area

School parking patrols at school drop-off and collection times outside Radford Semele Primary School are among the latest police priorities for the Warwick Rural East area.

The latest policing priorities for Warwick Rural East Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) were set at a community forum held last week at Cubbington Village Hall.

A total of 501 votes were registered online.

The new police priorities are:

• Speed checks and Monitoring - Sandy Lane. Blackdown. To prevent and detect road related offences, and to promote road safety/educate motorists in relation to excess vehicle speed.

• School parking patrols - Patrols at school drop-off/collection times outside Radford Semele Primary School. Ensuring children are safe when going to and from school. Educating motorists in relation to road related/parking offences.

Police

• Wildlife crime prevention patrols. Patrols on the Warwick Rural East area to prevent/detect wildlife crime offences. Focusing on areas where confirmed/suspected offences have occurred.

• Anti-social behaviour and drug prevention patrols. Patrols on the Warwick Rural East area, targeting anti-social behaviour hotspots. Preventing/detecting offences and providing early intervention for young persons.

The Warwick Rural East Safer Neighbourhood Team includes the areas of Ashow, Baginton, Blackdown, Bubbenhall, Cryfield, Cubbington, Eathorpe, Hunningham, Offchurch, Old Milverton, Radford Semele, Stareton, Stoneleigh, Wappenbury and Weston-under-Wetherley.