Ryton teenager charged with conspiring to steal vehicles

A teenager from Ryton-on-Dunsmore has been charged for conspiring to steal vehicles, while two men have been released on police bail.

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, 18-year-old Anthony Ward has been charged with conspiracy to commit theft.

The charges are in relation to incidents of conspiring to steal vehicles in Slough, on the M40 near junction 1A and on the M25 near junction 16 that took place between November 28 and January 30.

Ward appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates Court on Wednesday, February 5, and was released on conditional bail to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on March 16.

A 20-year-old man from Stokenchurch and a 25-year-old man from Ryton-on-Dunsmore were also arrested in connection with this offence.

They have been released on police bail until February 29.