RSPCA says there were ‘no legal grounds’ to seize dogs on Warwick traveller encampment

The RSPCA has said that there were ‘no legal grounds’ to seize dogs that were suspected of being neglected on a traveller encampment in Warwick.

Over the Christmas period a group of travellers moved onto a car park near Warwick Racecourse. According to Warwick District Council the group left the site on December 28.

A group of travellers then moved onto a site in Stratford.

Following recent comments on social media about reports of dogs being neglected on traveller sites in Warwick and Stratford, Warwickshire Police has issued the following statement.

Inspector Simon Ryan said: “Police officers escorted RSPCA inspectors to travellers’ sites in Warwick and Stratford three times over the past eight days.

“We went to a site in Warwick on Christmas Day and to a site in Stratford on December 30 and December 31 following concerns raised around the treatment of dogs.

“Our role in these visits was to support the RSPCA. We relied on their animal welfare expertise to decide whether any police action was needed in relation to these dogs.

“In this case, the RSPCA advised that although they felt the conditions were not ideal there were no legal grounds for the dogs to be seized and instead strict advice was given and a return visit was arranged to check advice was being followed.

“We are also aware that there have been comments on social media about dead dogs on the Warwick site and in the canal near Warwick.

“I can confirm that at this time we have had no reports made directly to Warwickshire Police and have not made any such discoveries on our visits to both sites.

“If members of the public have information then please contact us so we can investigate.

“Police take concerns of animal neglect extremely seriously and will always work with the RSPCA to establish whether any criminal offences have taken place.”