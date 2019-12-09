Royal Mail post box stolen from South Warwickshire village

Warwickshire Police are investigating the theft of a small Royal Mail post box from a roadside in the village of Oxhill.

Offender(s) removed a small Royal Mail red post box secured to a pedestal by cutting the bolts.

The post box was stolen between 2pm on Thursday December 5 and 2pm on Friday December 6.

The theft occurred on Green Lane of Oxhill.

Anyone with informaiton about the Royal Mail post box theft can call police on 101 quoting incident reference number: WK20191206-0290

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crime Stoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.