Rare model train stolen in Avon Dassett burglary

Warwickshire Police are looking for information in the theft of a rare model train during a burglary of a property in Avon Dassett.

Wellesbourne Police have launched an appeal for witnesses in the burglary.

The burglary occurred after offenders broke into a garage in the village between 6.30pm on Tuesday October 8 and 6.30am on Wednesday October 9.

Offenders stole a generator, a chain saw and very unique rare locomotive model train during the burglary.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident number 41 of October 9.

Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.