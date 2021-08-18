Police want to speak to this Leamington man - call 999 if you see him
Officers believe he may have information about an assault in town on Saturday
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 6:04 pm
Police are looking for this Leamington man in connection with an assault in town on Saturday.
Officers believe 29-year-old Luke Dance may have information which could assist with enquiries.
A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: "Luke is known to frequent Leamington and Southam areas.
"If anyone has seen him or knows of his whereabouts, please do not approach him but call 999, quoting incident number 141 of 15 August 2021."