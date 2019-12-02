Police used a specially adapted lorry to watch drivers on M40 - they caught 146 drivers committing a range of offences

Officers from Warwickshire Police used a specially adapted lorry to catch 146 drivers committing offences as part of a five-day operation on the M40.

Operation Tramline began on Monday November 18 - coinciding with the start National Road Safety Week.

During the operation officers used a specially-adapted HGV ‘supercab’, owned by Highways England, to observe driver behaviours in all vehicles and deal with any offences.

The vehicles stopped were a mix of domestic and commercial vehicles and out of 146 driver offences, 31 people were stopped for using a mobile phone while driving.

The penalty for this offence is six points on their licence and a £200 fine.

Another 37 drivers were stopped and dealt with because they were not wearing seatbelts - this can result in a £100 fine.

56 of the 146 vehicles were commercial vehicles.

Sergeant Stafford of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Warwickshire Police said: “Vehicles travel at high speeds on the motorway network and drivers really need to concentrate on what they’re doing.

“The operation is about keeping people safe on our roads and we are looking for people that could pose serious danger to themselves and other road users.

"By stopping them and dealing with any offences being committed we hope to change their behaviour.”

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police added: "The ‘supercab’ is invaluable because it allows officers to see all road users from an elevated position, giving a much clearer view of what drivers are doing.

"For example, we can see if a driver is using a mobile phone or if they are wearing their seatbelt.

"The ‘supercab’ allows our officers to film evidence of unsafe driving behaviour by pulling up alongside vehicles.

"Anyone we need to speak to is then pulled over by police cars following behind.

"Warwickshire Police continues to urge all road users to wear a seatbelt. Please don’t risk your life and the lives of other road users by not wearing one.

"Since April 2019 Operation Tramline has detected over 400 offences on Warwickshire’s road network.

"These are drivers that could have caused death or serious injury to themselves or other users of Warwickshire’s Roads.

"Warwickshire Police would like to thank Highways England for their ongoing support with Operation Tramline."