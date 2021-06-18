Police trying to identify horse riders and van drivers in Lapworth who may be help them with their investigation into a car theft
The car was stolen from Old Warwick Road
Warwickshire Police is appealing for witnesses in connection with the theft of a motor vehicle in Lapworth on June 15.
A black, ’18 plated, Range Rover Sport was stolen from Old Warwick Road on Tuesday evening by two men who made off at speed.
Detective Sergeant Sarah Wolsey said “If you were in the area on Tuesday between 5.10pm and 5.15pm and saw anything that could help enquiries please come forward. We would also ask anyone with a vehicle dash-cam to check their footage.
CCTV has identified that there were horse riders and drivers of work vans that passed around the time of the incident. They may have very useful information and we are keen to talk to them.”
Anyone with information or video footage is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 81 of 15 June or to report it online (www.warwickshirepolice.uk). Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.