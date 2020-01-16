Police thank public for offers of food and drink while at stabbing cordon in Leamington

Police have thanked members of the public for their offers of food and drink while they are at the stabbing cordon area in Leamington.

Police have been on Tachbrook Road for more than 16 hours while the murder investigations have been taking place.

A cordon has remained in place since Wednesday morning and is currently inaccessible to vehicles and pedestrians.

Leamington Police took to their Facebook page this afternoon to thank the kind members of the public who have been offering them refreshments while they have been on the scene.

The post said: "The officers on the cordons on Tachbrook Road, would like to thank the residents for being understanding while the investigations are still on going.

"We have received offers of hot drinks and food from members of the public which have really been appreciated."

Tachbrook Road still remains closed at the junction of Kingsway, the junction Bury Road and at the junction of Tachbrook Road/Old Warwick Road.