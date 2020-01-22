Police still working through exact timeline of fatal Leamington stabbing as they hunt for fifth suspect

Police are still working through the exact timeline of the fatal stabbing in Leamington as they appeal for the public's help in finding a fifth suspect.

On Wednesday, January 15, two men were stabbed on Tachbrook Road.

Chief Superintendent Ben Smith spoke to press this afternoon.

One victim, 17-year-old Nasir Patrice from Birmingham, died at the scene while an 18-year-old man from Birmingham was taken to hospital.

The following people have been arrested by police and released on police bail:

A 33-year-old man from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 17-year-old boy from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Flowers at the scene of the stabbing.

An 18-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A fourth person, the 18-year-old man who was injured in the incident, was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to hospital but his injuries are not life-changing and he has since been discharged.

Speaking at a press conference held at the scene of the incident, Chief Superintendent Ben Smith from Warwickshire Police said: "Obviously we had a number of scenes, so in the flats behind us, but also out on the street as well.

"We did have a number of scenes that we had to cordon off and gather evidence from.

"In terms of the exact timeline of where the offence happened, we're still working through that.

"Clearly there's a lot of information for investigation teams to sift through - and each of those bits helps us formalise that timeline.

He added: "We are looking at the theory of county lines drug dealing - so there's a number of links into gangs in the bigger city areas - that is a key line of our enquiry.

In a statement released online earlier today Chief Supt. Smith said: “We are still searching for a young black male who we believe may have been involved in this incident.

"He was last seen on Emscote Road in Warwick close to the junction with Fosberry Close at around 11.30am last Wednesday, a short time after the incident was reported, and he is believed to have sustained an injury to his leg."

And speaking at this afternoon's press conference he added that that male is described as slim and clean-shaven with an afro hairstyle.

He added: "We believe he may be being assisted by members of the public, which clearly is an offence in itself.

"People have got information about this male and we'd urge them to come forward and tell us about that as soon as possible."

Chief Supt. Smith concluded by stating that overall crime in Leamington remains low, the stabbing was an isolated attack and police believe there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.