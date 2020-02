Warwickshire Police seized two vehicles yesterday (Wednesday February 19) on the A46 near Kenilworth.

Officers with the Warwickshire Police Operational Patrol Unit for Warwickshire made the seizure after finding the vehicles had not been insured since November.

One of the vehicles seized by police was a Renault Clio and the other was a Ford Galaxy in which the driver also had a provisional driving licence.

Both vehicles were seized and drivers reported.