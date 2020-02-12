Police seize four vehicles from Kenilworth, including two stolen during burglaries

Warwickshire police seized four cars in Kenilworth today (Wednesday February 12), including two believed to be stolen during two burglaries.

The seizures were made after officers from the Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) for Warwickshire Police received information about a stolen vehicle near the Burton Green and Kenilworth areas.

OPU officers found the vehicle in a car park and parked next to it was another stolen vehicle. It's unclear what car park the vehicles were parked in when police found them.

Police said one vehicle was stolen from Worcester and the other from Lichfield. Police said both vehicles were stolen during burglaries in December 2019.

The vehicles will be preserved for forensic examination.

OPU officers also stopped and seized two others vehicles earlier today (Wednesday February 12). Both drivers had no insurance and have been reported for the offence.

One of the cars seized by police in Kenilworth (photo from OPU Warwickshire Facebook)